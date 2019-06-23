AUGUSTA — Two men were indicted on gross sexual assault charges and two others on multiple counts of possessing sexually explicit materials depicting children under 12 years old in unrelated cases by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Alexander L. LaPointe, 34, of Rumford, was arrested in April and charged with two counts of gross sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 between Sept. 11, 2010, and Sept. 11, 2014.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Augusta police Detective Michael S. Unterkoefler, the female victim described, in a filmed interview with a child advocacy center representative, multiple instances when she was forced to have sex, and she said LaPointe threatened her life if she spoke about the experience.

In July 2018, the victim disclosed to her mother that “about six years ago, (Lapointe) had molested her,” the affidavit said. The interview was recorded in August 2018.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt but it indicates there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted, on one count of gross sexual assault in an unrelated case, was Timothy E. Boothby, 50, of Augusta.

Boothby, according to an affidavit and request for an arrest warrant filed by Kennebec Sheriff’s Office Detective Brittany Johnson, sexually assaulted a woman he met in a Waterville bar on Sept. 22, 2018, in Albion.

Nicholas James Lunsford, 36, of West Gardiner, was indicted on three counts of possession of sexually explicit materials, two counts of which allege he had images of children younger than 12 and the third alleging he had images of a child under 16 years of age. Each count is alleged to have occurred between Nov. 4, 2016, and June 9, 2017, in West Gardiner.

Christopher H. Fowler, 23, of Benton, was indicted on two counts of possessing sexually explicit materials of a child under 12 on April 22, 2018, in Vassalboro.

Also indicted by a grand jury Thursday were:

• Michael Roger Beaulieu, 39, of Winslow, operating after revocation Feb. 7 in Winslow.

• Edward T.S. Bishop, 41, of St. Albans, aggravated criminal operating under the influence and operating after suspension April 7 in Sidney.

• Andrew Campbell, 23, of Queens, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, March 28 in Augusta.

• Damian W. Chamberlain, 24, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and disorderly conduct, Dec. 28 in Waterville.

• Andrea J. Cote, 38, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking April 7 in Waterville.

• Shawn Dallas, 27, of South China, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, Feb. 5 in South China.

• Pamela D’Andrea, 59, of Augusta, theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking Dec. 3 in Waterville.

• Vanessa M. Delano, 30, of Vassalboro, aggravated forgery Feb. 13 in Augusta.

• Tyrone Fleurimont, 31, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, one count involving cocaine, one cocaine base and one oxycodone, and attempted burglary and criminal threatening May 15 in Benton.

• John A. Johnson, 62, of Winthrop, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon April 1 in Winthrop.

• Justin D. Johnson, 35, of Lewiston, operating after revocation Feb. 20 in Oakland.

• Henry J. Leathers, 50, of Randolph, negotiating a worthless instrument March 23, 2018, in Augusta.

• Tiffany Marie Merrill, 33, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon Feb. 11 in Augusta.

• Amanda McCarthy, 33, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 17 in Farmingdale.

• Benjamin J. Mooreside, 38, of Eddington, eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage April 2 in Augusta.

• Thomas A. Nye, 39, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, July 12, 2018, in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, July 30, 2018, in Waterville; aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, heroin, Oct. 25, 2018, in Waterville; and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, clonazepam, Oct. 25, 2018, in Waterville.

• Ricky C. Pease, 58, of North Monmouth, reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal mischief, illegal driving deer and discharging a firearm near a residence, Nov. 22, 2018, in Monmouth.

• Stephanie L. Pelletier, 27, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine, March 7 in Waterville.

• Lorenzo Lemar Rayford, 27, of Lambert Lake, theft by unauthorized taking and theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property March 16 in Winslow.

• Romer Rosario, 19, of Newark, New Jersey, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, March 28 in Augusta.

• Ryan R. Tondreau, 39, of Augusta, arson March 2 in Hallowell.

• Bo Richard Walker, 25, of Oakland, operating after revocation March 26 in Sidney.

• Nathan M. Withee, 40, of Madison, assault on an officer, Feb. 12 in Augusta.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: