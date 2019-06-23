IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.

11:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.

12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.

3:13 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on York Street.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

8:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:33 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Gilman Street.

10:36 p.m., a person was reported missing from Cony Street.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Parkview Terrace.

2:20 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:23 a.m., Jamie L. Peters, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Sewall and Glenwood streets.

