IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.
11:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.
12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.
3:13 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on York Street.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
8:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:33 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Gilman Street.
10:36 p.m., a person was reported missing from Cony Street.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Parkview Terrace.
2:20 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:23 a.m., Jamie L. Peters, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Sewall and Glenwood streets.
-
Community
Seven CNAs graduate from Waterville rehabilitation facility
-
Community
Dufour, Kupiec graduate from Union College
-
Community
Area student awarded Skowhegan Savings College Scholarships
-
Life & Culture
Waterville Rocks! to kick off series June 28
-
Uncategorized
Collaborative production of ‘Grease – The Musical’ is the hottest ticket in town