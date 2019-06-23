IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

11:31 p.m., a complaint involving fireworks was made on Skidmore Road.

Sunday at 6:14 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Solon Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:02 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Bingham Road.

7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lander Avenue.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:59 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Winter Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 7:35 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6:03 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:37 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 7:41 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Federal Row.

IN JAY, Saturday at 10:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on John Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:05 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Oak Hill Road.

8:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benjamin Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.

11:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 2:38 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Raymond Street.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

8:44 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Russell Road.

9:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Fourth Street.

Sunday at 3:30 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Steward Hill Road.

5:13 a.m., mischief was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.

9:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

10:51 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Paris Street.

4:06 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

5:18 p.m., assault was reported on Front Street.

9:08 p.m., a noise complaint was made on May Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Street.

10:52 p.m., a fight was reported on Redington Street.

Sunday at 2:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water and Gray streets.

5:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:18 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Monument Street.

4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:35 p.m., Ann A. Cooke, 56, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:10 p.m., Bradford Harris, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

11:45 p.m., Michelle M. Whitten, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 1:31 a.m., Rhoda M. Daigle, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a pedestrian check on Main Street.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:20 p.m., Haley Lynn Libby, 18, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

