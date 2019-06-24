James Olivier wasn’t a distance runner in high school. He wasn’t a prized college track and field recruit.
On Sunday, however, the Augusta native became a national champion.
Olivier, a Cony graduate and University of Maine athlete, won the 800-meter championship at the USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships in Miramar, Florida. Olivier was seeded fourth but took the title with a time of 1:50.67, beating out a field of five other runners in the finals.
“When I crossed the line, it was just raw emotion,” he said. “I truly didn’t expect to be the one to take the race, and I was just so surprised. I’ve done a lot of work to put myself in a position where something like this could happen, but I truly didn’t believe it was going to happen.”
With his victory, Olivier earned a spot on Team USA and will represent the United States at the Pan-American Games in Costa Rica on July 26.
This story will be updated.
