IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:59 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Crossing Way.

8:11 a.m., a missing persons report was filed on Stewart Lane.

2:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

5:00 p.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.

6:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

7:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

7:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Drive.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:21 p.m., an animal complaint about a dog barking was reported on Pearl Street.

8:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

10:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

On Monday at 12:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:55 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

On Saturday at 11:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Autumn Street.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

On Sunday at 1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

On Monday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., Ricky A. Mansir, 58, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.

On Sunday at 6:03, Dustin B. Brooks, 32, of Litchfield, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., Warren L. Sidelinger, 37, of Windsor, was issued a criminal summons on Western Avenue for possessing a firearm while prohibited and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: