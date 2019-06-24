IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:38 a.m., assault was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Baker Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.

6:02 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 3.

Saturday at 12:54 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 3.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

11:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:20 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Skowhegan Road.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 2:38 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 10:29 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Athens Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 5:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Industry Road.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

7:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.

Monday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 9:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

8:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chester Street.

Monday at 12:44 a.m., breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the South Bog Islands.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:48 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Canaan Road.

1:11 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Dudley Corner Road.

Monday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the boat landing.

Monday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Russell Street.

9:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.

11:37 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Street.

1:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:43 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Grove Street.

3 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Celtics Drive.

3:01 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

4:14 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer and Gold streets.

4:16 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Crestwood Drive.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

9:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., Corey Andrew Leppala, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

10:37 a.m., Jacqueline Doris Gavett, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2:07 p.m., Barry Fitzgerald Brown, 56, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and probation hold.

11:52 p.m., Audrey Louise Condon, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by two priors.

Sunday at 1:48 a.m., Ryan Robert Leclair, 23, of Kittery, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:39 p.m., Nathan Scott Blake, 31, of Freeman Township, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

7 p.m., Russell Alan Metze, 33, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:18 p.m., Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

4:04 p.m., Nathan Bruce Mooers, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

9:37 p.m., Saige M. Antonino, 22, of Corinna, was arrested on three warrants.

Monday at 1:39 a.m., Derek Dean Taylor, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and domestic violence terrorizing.

3:31 a.m., James E. Easler, 49, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of selling and using drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and aggravated operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:06 p.m., Kelly Hall, 39, of Benton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Hazelwood Avenue.

5:15 p.m., Christin Greaves, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and probation hold, following a report of a warrant check on Redington Street.

