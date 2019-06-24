Recycled Shakespeare Company will perform “The Taming of the Shrew” will be performed in Waterville, Fairfield and Skowhegan.

Two stage shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, at Skills Inc. Ervin Center, 46 Front St. in Waterville In RSC tradition, for the best view, pre-purchase a front row seat for a $10 donation. These seats and your donations help RSC continue to offer the rest of the seats and outdoor shows free of charge.

To reserve your seats, call 314-4730 or 314-8607 or visit signupforms.com/registrations/18923; refreshments will be available.

Pizza and a show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Fairfield House of Pizza, 207 Upper Main St. in Fairfield. Order off the menu and watch the show in a casual setting.

An open air performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the amphitheater at Coburn Park, on U.S. Route 2 in Skowhegan. Bring a chair or blanket to watch Shakespeare the traditional way – by the light of day. Refreshments will be available.

He is a proud man in search of a wealthy wife. She is a shrewish maid whose family wants to be rid of her. Could they be a perfect match? Recycled Shakespeare Company celebrates its sixth season with one of Shakespeare’s funniest shows.

Joshua Fournier, of Fairfield, and Shana Page, of Clinton, lead the cast as Petruchio and Katharina, both shrewish in their own rite. Petruchio’s servants, Grumietta (Lyn Rowden, of Fairfield) and Jamie Leigh Curtis (Cindi Bailey, of Winslow) help him tame Katharina’s headstrong ways, but can she tame him?

Baptista, played by Raymond Wing, of Waterville, is eager to marry his eldest daughter off but soon believes he has reason to regret the match. Meanwhile, Katharina’s sister, Bianca, played by Isabella Fernandez, of Strong, is pleased of her sister’s marriage for now she is eligible to marry one of her many suitors: Will it be Hortensio (Viktor Qadesh, of Fairfield) or Gremio (Helena Page, of Clinton) or Lucentio (Joseph E. Page, of Clinton)?

Lucentio’s servant, Tranio, played by Omm Stilwell, of Vassalboro, has a plan to help Lucentio and Bianca to the altar, so long as the bumbling twins, Bea and Della, played by Maria S. Wark and Emily Rowden Fournier, both of Fairfield, remember to follow the plan.

All seems well, until Petra (Janet Nadeau, of Winslow) and Vincentio (Joe Rowden, of Fairfield) both claim to be Lucentio’s father. Additional characters include a seamstress, Lynda Lemar, of Waterville; haberdasher, Grace “Baa” Dunton, of Alaska; widow, JennieAnn Guite, of Skowhegan; preacher, Leslie Page Jr., of Clinton; shopper, Angela Dunton, of Alaska; and courtesan, Liana LePlante, of Fairfield.

This production is a collaborative effort of directors, Emily Rowden Fournier and Helena Page, as well as their assistant directors, Joseph E. Page and Isabella Fernandez. Each cast member has served on a production committee, assisting with costume, set, and props design as well as preparing the refreshments to be sold.

For more information, visit RecycledShakespeare.org or call 314-8607.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: