IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:23 a.m., a well-being check was made on Oxford Street.

8:02 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

10:12 a.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.

10:33 a.m., a person was reported missing on Old Winthrop Road.

11:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

12:56 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Riverside Drive.

1:15 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Middle and Old Belgrade roads.

1:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:09 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Street.

2:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Street.

3:22 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Marketplace Drive.

5:16 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Street.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monroe Street.

6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Street.

7:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at High and Winthrop streets.

8:01 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made at Stony Brook and Mount Vernon roads.

8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Stony Brook Road.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

Tuesday at 3:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on Dickman Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 9:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Drive.

12:57 p.m., harassment was reported, but the caller did not report an address.

6:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on McLaughlin Circle.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Gardiner High School.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Gardiner Waterfront and Main Avenue.

6:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:12 a.m., an assault was reported on Caswell Road.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:35 a.m., Margaret Theresa Kolesar, 58, of Gardiner, was arrested on the charges of failing to appear.

1:12 p.m., Lindsay Merrill, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Cannard Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., a summons was issued to a 53-year-old Readfield man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an registration expired for more that 150 days during a traffic stop on Water Street.

