IN CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 9:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Ripley Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 1:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 3:22 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Flagstaff Road.

4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:01 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

1:53 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Ridge Road.

7:13 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street at the University of Maine.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a late report of an assault was made on Livermore Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Connell Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 8:02 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 7:13 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lowe Street.

8:52 p.m., a complaint of shots have been fired was made on East Madison Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:09 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Main Street.

On Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Madawaska Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, at 11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:36 a.m., theft was reported on McClellan Street.

10:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:46 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Jewell Court.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alder Street.

11:20 p.m., mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

8:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:27 a.m., theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Dyer Street.

10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 12:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ferry Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:19 a.m., fraud/forgery was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

4:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Linden Street.

6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.

6:31 p.m., a fight was reported on King Street.

6:48 p.m., a person was reported missing on Fairmont Street.

7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:42 p.m., theft was reported on North Pond Road.

4:45 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Munson Road.

4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

7:47 p.m., a burglary was reported on Terrace Drive.

IN WINSLOW, at 11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.

3:56 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Halifax Street.

5:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sam Street.

7:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Heywood Road.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:48 p.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 55, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

7:10 p.m., Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:44 p.m., Amanda C. Ames, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:10 p.m., Brittney Young, 29, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

10:34 p.m., Cletus Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

