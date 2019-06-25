PARSONSFIELD — A pregnant woman who was stabbed during a fight in Parsonsfield late Sunday night has been discharged from the hospital.

A spokeswoman for Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston could provide no further information about the condition of the 26-year-old woman, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant and had been airlifted to the hospital by LifeFlight of Maine late Sunday.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday that a pregnant woman had been stabbed repeatedly during an altercation in Parsonsfield.

The victim and her husband were involved in a social media argument in which threats were exchanged with another couple, Sheriff William L. King Jr. said. The four then decided to meet at the old Box Shop on Sokokis Road in Parsonsfield. After the couples arrived, the argument continued and escalated into a physical fight between the victim’s husband and another man, King said.

“The victim’s husband was getting the best of his mutual combatant when the man’s fiancee, Danielle Emery, 18, of Porter, interceded and kicked the victim’s husband,” King said. “This infuriated the victim, who then got into a physical altercation with Danielle and they began to fight.”

During the fight, Emery pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, King said.

King said social media posts “clearly demonstrated it was common knowledge that the victim was pregnant.”

Emery was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault. Emery made a first court appearance Monday afternoon at Springvale District Court by video from York County Jail in Alfred, where her bail was set at $10,000 cash.

She remained in jail as of late Tuesday afternoon.

