JEFFERSON — Bunker Hill Community 51st annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Bunker Hill Church at the top of Bunker Hill on Route 213.
The festival will include strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits, real whipped cream and Round Top vanilla ice cream. Which is how the Bunker Hill Community has made its strawberry shortcakes and sundaes for the past 50 years.
Proceeds will help maintain the Bunker Hill Church, hall, grounds, and view of the lake, as well as local community projects.
For more information, contact Laurie Bouchard at [email protected] or 563-2292.
