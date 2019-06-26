IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., harassment was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
9:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Sparrow Drive.
12:35 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Washington Street.
2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.
3:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Washington Street.
3:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:05 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Cony Circle.
5:06 p.m., a traffic light problem was reported near Sewall Street and Capitol Street.
5:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Marketplace Drive.
5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Duncan Road.
8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
9 p.m., street light problems were reported on Western Avenue, Edison Drive, Whitten Road, Alderwood Drive, Old Winthrop Road and Crossing Way.
11:50 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Union Street.
11:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Malta Street.
Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
IN RICHMOND, June 17 at 11:23 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
7:52 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.
June 18 at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:15 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.
June 19 at 7:16 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Road.
9:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Purbeck Lane.
11:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Toothaker Road.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carding Machine Road.
June 20 at 7:14 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Alexander Reed and Brunswick roads.
9:14 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.
10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Free Market Way.
12:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 10:08 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 7:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on River Road.
6:47 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hagar Street.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pamela Drive.
7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 41.
8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ellis Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., James W. Campbell, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Green Street.
6:53 p.m., an arrest was made after a shoplifting complaint on Civic Center Drive. A full report was unavailable at presstime.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:51 p.m., Isaiah Butler, 22, of Hallowell, arrested on a probation hold after a well-being check on Central Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., Mara L. Hayford, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.
