IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., harassment was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

9:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Sparrow Drive.

12:35 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Washington Street.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

3:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Washington Street.

3:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:05 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Cony Circle.

5:06 p.m., a traffic light problem was reported near Sewall Street and Capitol Street.

5:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Marketplace Drive.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Duncan Road.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

9 p.m., street light problems were reported on Western Avenue, Edison Drive, Whitten Road, Alderwood Drive, Old Winthrop Road and Crossing Way.

11:50 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Union Street.

11:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Malta Street.

Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

IN RICHMOND, June 17 at 11:23 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

7:52 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.

June 18 at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.

June 19 at 7:16 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Road.

9:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Purbeck Lane.

11:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Toothaker Road.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carding Machine Road.

June 20 at 7:14 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Alexander Reed and Brunswick roads.

9:14 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Free Market Way.

12:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 10:08 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 7:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on River Road.

6:47 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hagar Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pamela Drive.

7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 41.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ellis Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., James W. Campbell, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Green Street.

6:53 p.m., an arrest was made after a shoplifting complaint on Civic Center Drive. A full report was unavailable at presstime.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:51 p.m., Isaiah Butler, 22, of Hallowell, arrested on a probation hold after a well-being check on Central Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., Mara L. Hayford, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: