IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 3:01 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wentworth Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

3:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

5:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ten Lots Road.

10:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

12:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Academy Street.

3:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pullen Drive.

12:02 p.m., a fight was reported on High Street.

2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:15, an incident involving negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Main Street.

7:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on West Front Street.

3:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Timberview Drive.

11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

8:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:07 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on College Avenue.

2:23 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Maple Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Wednesday at 4:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., a structure fire was reported on McCrillis Corner Road.

4:50 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

5:31 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

7:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Halifax Street.

8:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., Nichole Joyce Nolan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.

3:51 p.m., Joel Harkins, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a writ.

7:49 p.m., Wayne S. Yoos, 58, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Carl Edward Locke, 31, of Thorndike, was arrested on three warrants, following a report of a bail check on Redington Street.

10:30 p.m., Joshua Vogel, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Redington Street.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., Brian P. Parker, 36, of Oakland, was issued a summons on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, following a report of a domestic dispute on Hill Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., Richard Lucien Gagne, II, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit, during a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue.

12:44 p.m., Darci Gillcash Campellton, 44, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended, elevated by one prior conviction, during a traffic stop on Carter Memorial Drive.

