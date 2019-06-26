IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Goodrich Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 3:01 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.
IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wentworth Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.
3:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
5:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ten Lots Road.
10:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
12:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Academy Street.
3:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pullen Drive.
12:02 p.m., a fight was reported on High Street.
2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:15, an incident involving negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Main Street.
7:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on West Front Street.
3:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
5:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Timberview Drive.
11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.
8:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:07 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on College Avenue.
2:23 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Maple Street.
7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
Wednesday at 4:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., a structure fire was reported on McCrillis Corner Road.
4:50 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
5:31 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.
7:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Benton Avenue.
12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Halifax Street.
8:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., Nichole Joyce Nolan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.
3:51 p.m., Joel Harkins, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a writ.
7:49 p.m., Wayne S. Yoos, 58, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Carl Edward Locke, 31, of Thorndike, was arrested on three warrants, following a report of a bail check on Redington Street.
10:30 p.m., Joshua Vogel, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Redington Street.
SUMMONSES
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., Brian P. Parker, 36, of Oakland, was issued a summons on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, following a report of a domestic dispute on Hill Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., Richard Lucien Gagne, II, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of a motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit, during a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue.
12:44 p.m., Darci Gillcash Campellton, 44, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended, elevated by one prior conviction, during a traffic stop on Carter Memorial Drive.
