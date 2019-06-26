CASCO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when his bike collided with a pickup truck at Poland Spring and Meadow roads.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of the road at about 5 p.m. for what they described as a serious-injury crash. Deputies said the area would likely remain closed to traffic for several hours.

No further information was available about the motorcycle rider or other victims. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Poland Spring Road is Route 121. Meadow Road is Route 11. The intersection has been the scene of several crashes in the past.

In late May, a man and woman suffered serious injuries when their three-wheeled motorcycle collided with a car in the intersection. Police at the time said the driver of the car neglected to yield to the bikers’ right of way when the crash occurred.

This story will be updated.

