FARMINGTON — A local man is facing charges related to alleged sexual abuse of a girl multiple times over the span of last summer, Farmington Police Sgt. Michael Lyman wrote in an email Thursday.
Lyman received a referral from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and began an investigation.
He arrested Nathan S. Wing, 42, of Farmington on Wednesday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact, and a misdemeanor charge of the same.
The girl is under age 16 and is not related to Wing, Lyman said.
Wing was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center on Wednesday night. He was released on $250 cash bail later in the evening.
A conviction on the felony charge is punishable by a maximum of 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000, while a conviction on the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of six months in jail and $1,000 fine.
