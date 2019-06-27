IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

8:31 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

9:25 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Church Hill Road.

11:42 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Crescent Street.

1:00 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

2:45 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:46 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ward Road.

3:27 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on North Chestnut Street.

5:55 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

7:19 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:49 p.m., an animal complaint was reported citywide.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:42 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:43 p.m., an intoxicated persons report was filed at Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:09 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Friday at 12:05 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue and State Street.

1:06 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:09 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., Keith N. Hart, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Noyes Court.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., Jalee D. Soucie, 26, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on charges of misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11:04 p.m., Michael R. Diaz, 37, of Norridgewock, was issued a summons for operating with a suspended registration and violating condition of release on Route 3 and West River Road.

Friday at 4:56 a.m., Richard D. Rodrigue, 59, of Windsor, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration of greater than 150 days on North Street.

Editor’s note: Because of a problem with its reporting system, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office’s reports were unavailable.

