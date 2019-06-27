IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:06 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on River Road.

10:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Valley Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 3:01 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

5:04 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 11:49 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

Thursday, 3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

Thursday, 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanwood Park Circle.

Thursday, 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

3:24 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Road.

Thursday, 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Proctor Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

8:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

4:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

4:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

5:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

8:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan street.

Thursday, 3:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chestnut Street.

5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Somerset Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:36 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Elm Plaza.

11:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cool Street.

11:36 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Grove Street.

12:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Grove Street.

1:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:51 p.m., theft was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

7:42 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Carey Lane.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Boston Avenue.

Thursday, 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

4:51 a.m., a burglary was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:17 p.m., Nathan S. Wing, 42, of Farmington, was arrested on two charges of unlawful sexual touching.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:33 a.m., Gerard Armand Landry, 52, of North Anson, was arrested on five warrants and charges of violating conditional release, resisting arrest and escape.

9:41 a.m., Brandon Lee Caldara, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:59 a.m., Belinda Jane Pinkham, 35, of Highland Plantation, was arrested on a warrant.

12:34 p.m., Jessica C. Leonard, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

1:02 p.m., Jason Earl Carr, 33, of Athens, was arrested on three warrants.

3:41 p.m., Troy Michael Wyman, 47, of Starks, was arrested on a warrant.

7:32 p.m., Carl Edward Locke, 31, of Knox, was arrested on a warrant.

8:39 p.m., John Harold Dow, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., Aaron Esposito, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft.

4:30 p.m., Ryan Schall, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession.

