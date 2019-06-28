A 36-year-old Buxton man allegedly led police from three southern Maine communities on a wild car chase Friday morning that ended with his capture and arrest on several charges, including driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

Wilfredo Rodriguez Jr. does not have a Maine license, according to Buxton police, and his New Hampshire and Massachusetts licenses have both been revoked.

The chase began about 9 a.m. Friday, when Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline tried to stop Rodriguez, who was driving a gray 2007 Scion on Route 202 at 38 mph over the speed limit. Rodriguez fled, and eventually officers from Buxton, Gorham and Scarborough joined the chase.

At one point, Rodriguez allegedly drove at high speed on Route 112, between Routes 202 and 114, passing multiple vehicles at once, police said. Later, on Straw Road, the Scion swerved toward Cline’s vehicle and the chief had to take evasive action to avoid being hit head-on.

Officers were preparing to deploy a spike mat at the intersection of Straw Road and Washburn Drive when Rodriguez lost control of his car and went off the road into the woods, police said. Rodriguez ran off, but was captured when he came out of the woods onto Washburn Drive.

Rodriguez is charged with seven counts: aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, eluding an officer, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (a motor vehicle), all Class C crimes; unauthorized use of property, a Class D crime; and driving to endanger, criminal speed, and leaving the scene of property damage accident, all Class E crimes.

Rodriguez was transported to the York County Jail, and bail is set at $10,000.

The Buxton Police Department asks witnesses to the chase to contact them at 929-6612 or 929-5151.

