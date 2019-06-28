LISBON — The Lewiston District Attorney’s Office said Friday that no charges will be filed in the case of an alleged sexual assault reported at Lisbon High School in April.

An 18-year-old female student who lives in Sabattus was a student at Lisbon High School when she alleges she was assaulted by a male classmate.

The investigation by Lisbon police was turned over to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be filed.

“Based on the information we have at this time, we aren’t filing criminal charges,” said Assistant District Attorney Lisa Bogue on Friday.

Bogue said the evidence doesn’t support the high threshold that must be met to prove a crime was committed beyond a reasonable doubt.

Earlier this month, the woman was granted a 6-month protection from abuse order against the classmate whom she said sexually assaulted her in the high school parking lot.

In court documents detailing the allegations, the student wrote that she was in her car with the defendant on April 25 when he asked her if she is sure she is gay and stated they should “test the theory.”

She claimed he unbuckled his pants and started masturbating. She said she told him to get out of the car and leave, but he continued, grabbed her hands and forced her to touch him.

Her complaint states that he continued to sexually assault her before exiting the vehicle. The alleged incident occurred between 2:25 and 2:45 p.m. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where she was examined.

“At no time did I touch the plaintiff in any manner without her consent. At no time did I force (the) plaintiff to touch me nor did I engage in any sexual act without her consent,” the accused wrote in court documents.

The 6-month protection from abuse order prevents the defendant from having any direct or indirect contact with the woman, entering her residence or repeatedly being at or in the vicinity of her home, school or place of employment.

This story will be updated.

[email protected]

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

Next »