Former Maine Gov. John Baldacci, who serves on the board of Central Maine Power Co.’s parent company, said Friday that if systematic problems led to the utility over-billing customers, it should act immediately to “make those customers whole.”

Baldacci said in an interview that he couldn’t detail internal board discussions but said he feels strongly that CMP should work to reconcile with customers who may have been unfairly over-billed and also continue working to rebuild trust.

“The most important thing to me is to make sure that this is all done publicly, and as transparently as possible,” said Baldacci, who was Maine’s governor from 2003-2011 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for four terms prior to that.

Baldacci’s statement about making sure customers are made whole went beyond what CMP officials have said about the controversy that was documented in a recent Maine Sunday Telegram investigation of how the utility mismanaged the 2017 roll-out of a new $56 million billing system.

This week, Maine’s Public Advocate, Barry Hobbins, said he’s still not convinced “we’ve rooted out the issues that caused the initial problem,” and called for a new test of the billing system for 1,369 accounts that were among 3,271 complaints made to the Public Utilities Commission.

Because of his political past — and because of the $200,000 annual salary he receives to serve — Baldacci is the most high-profile board member of Avangrid Inc., which owns CMP under the corporate umbrella of the Spanish company Iberdrola. He also owns 350 shares of Avangrid stock worth about $18,000, according to a filing last September with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Herald columnist Bill Nemitz had reached out to Baldacci this week to ask about the ongoing problems but Baldacci said he couldn’t talk.

On Friday, Baldacci apologized and said he needed to finish some board-related business before he felt comfortable addressing questions.

Baldacci said he understands the public’s frustration and doesn’t mind being held accountable.

“My mother used to tell me, if you sign up for something, you have to deal with what comes with it,” he said.

Prior to the interview, Baldacci appeared Friday morning on WGAN Morning News and was asked about the CMP controversy.

“The important thing is people have been hurt or they feel they’ve been hurt and they are due the vigilance that should be there,” he said. “And I think that everybody’s concerned about that and have taken steps to make sure that everything is done in a transparent aggressive fashion to build back the trust.”

