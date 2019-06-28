IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:38 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Brook Road.
10:08 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on River Street.
11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:29 a.m., indecency was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Outlet Road.
2:36 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Marketplace Drive and Townsend Road.
3:16 p.m., city rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Leighton Road.
3:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:52 p.m., fraud was reported on Parkwood Drive.
7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:10 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Stevens Street.
9:45 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Water Street.
11:48 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:24 a.m., Dave A. Gettles, 51, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with two count of criminal mischief and two counts of violating conditions of his release following a report of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.
1:20 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a probation hold after they were located on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:43 p.m., Dontey A. Williams, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension following a traffic stop on Washington Street.
