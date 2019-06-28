IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:38 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Brook Road.

10:08 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on River Street.

11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:29 a.m., indecency was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Outlet Road.

2:36 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Marketplace Drive and Townsend Road.

3:16 p.m., city rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Leighton Road.

3:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:52 p.m., fraud was reported on Parkwood Drive.

7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:10 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Stevens Street.

9:45 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Water Street.

11:48 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:24 a.m., Dave A. Gettles, 51, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with two count of criminal mischief and two counts of violating conditions of his release following a report of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.

1:20 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a probation hold after they were located on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:43 p.m., Dontey A. Williams, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension following a traffic stop on Washington Street.

