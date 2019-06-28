LEWISTON — The Maine College of Health Professions graduated 63 Nursing, and 19 Radiologic Technology students on May in a ceremony at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Faculty and administration awarded associate degrees in applied science for nursing and radiologic rechnology, and several graduating students received awards during the ceremony.

To recognize students who demonstrate leadership qualities, display concern and understanding for others, make decisions and assume responsibility for their actions, and establish trust in their interactions with others, Dr. Baker presented the MCHP Board of Trustees Award to Elizabeth O’Brien (nursing graduate) and Jennifer Brown (radiology graduate).Bissell presented the MCHP President’s Awards for the senior students attaining the highest academic achievements to Elizabeth O’Brien (nursing), and Jennifer Brown (radiologic technology). This award is given to the students with the highest grade point average in each program of study.

Members of the MCHP Class of 2019:

Nursing Program: Sarah Beal, Holly Benner, Kristina Blake, Rylie Blanchet, Britney Blodgett, Renata Boisvert, Clara Bolduc, Chivette Breton, Rielly Bryant, Kailey Bubier, Nicole Burnham, Christine Candage-Currier, Mikaela Carey, Kelly Carver and Summer Cavallaro.

Also, Steven Churchill, Krysta Clark, Craig Crosby, Lecia Curtis, Jessica Davis, Julie Davis, Kevin Davis, Dakasha Desrosiers, Jamie Deweese, Katie Edwards, Maggie Elliott, Katie Fullerton, Danielle Gamblin, Gabrielle Garcia, Ashley Gerrish and Brittany Greaney.

Also, Hannah Hill, Krista Hopkins, Karisa Hinkley, Hayley Holmes, Brandy Jenkins, Bailey Jumper, Devan Kelleher, Tori Kelly, Lori-Ann Kent, Rylee Kilbride, Nicole Latulippe, Rebecca Leavitt, Bethany Lozada, Nawal Mahamud, Zachary Mayo, Devin McGlashing and Lily Mitchell.

Also, Elizabeth O’Brien, Nateasha Ouellette, Danielle Paus, Shelby Peavey, Jessica Perkins, Sara Perkins, Joseph Petrin, Katelyn Picard, April Potvin, Ella Pratt, Andrew Primavera, Megan Raymond, Ayana Reed, DeAnna Robinson and Kayla Rydzewski.

Radiologic Technology Program: Sarah Annance, Ashley Belanger, Denny Bourgoin, Jennifer Brown, Lindsay Cookson, Josie Desjardins, Patricia Distasio, Jade Fecteau, Brianna Gaillardetz, Alissa Gosselin and Taber Hatch.

Also, Kevin Hong, Cari Jolin, Kendra Kirby, Sophia Latham, Sarah Miner, Tanya Ogden, Cordell Rodney.

