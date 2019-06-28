MARS HILL — A Washburn woman is accused of stealing a Maine Department of Transportation truck and crashing it.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a Mars Hill gas station Thursday after 27-year-old Rachel Donnelly of Washburn was asked to leave.

When a deputy showed up, the sheriff’s office says Donnelly left the store, got into a MaineDOT truck parked outside and took off. The deputy chased her for several miles on Route 1 until the sheriff’s office says Donnelly crashed through a gate and got stuck.

Donnelly was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer, criminal mischief and operating after suspension.

She’s being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

