Winslow High School has announced the following students were named to its trimester 3 honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Devin Bussiere, Kevin Bussiere, Dominique Daigneault, Michaela Demers, Dayton Dutil, Brianna Giroux, Amaiya Hunter-Jacob, Hunter Lee, Timothy Lessa, Noella Pepin, Jason Reynolds, Lukas Stabins and Keira Veilleux.
Honors: Cal Beckwith, Lainey Bell, Dylon Bouchard, Lucas Boucher, Natalie Bourget, Hayden Clement, Alex Crews, Brooke Cunningham, Anna Day, Audrey Dolley, Tyler Dow, Aiden Esterline, Isabella Giguere, Aiden Griffiths and Kylee Hernandez.
Also, Allie Kimball, Austin Knox-Blay, Aliyah LaCroix, Haley Martin, Michael McCullough, Emma Michaud, Alayna Morneault, Cadence Murray, Jared Newgard, Andrew Poulin, Jaxen Wiegand and Sabrina York.
Honorable mention: Hailey Abbott, Andrew Cormier, Joshua Crouse, Brook Dunn, Nevaeh Duplessie, Pedro Garcia, Caleb Marquis, Amber Phillips, Lacey Sillanpaa, Bryce Stevens, Lyla Tootill and Zymere Weathers.
Grade 7 — High honors: Charles Brewster, Hannah Daigneault, Mason Lee, Waverly O’Toole, Joseph Richards, Justin Rogers, Elizabeth Schmitt and John Thorpe.
Honors: Cooper Blakley, Hattie Bouchard, Chris Chen, Mary Dickson, Elizabeth Dionne, David Doughty, Jacob Genest, Alexis Gibson, Nathan Hatt, Breanna Kuzanek, Travis Letourneau, Bella Morris and Megan Morrison.
Also, Tyler Nadeau, Emily Nichols, Stella Nutting, Lea Owen, William Parent, Matthew Quirion, Matthew Reynolds, Braden Rioux, Daniel Sheppard, Allyson Spencer and Brady Willette.
Honorable mention: Emma Barry-Spaulding, Carissa Curtis, Amber Fortin, Liliana Frappier-Shaw, Tyler Gayne, Talon Loftus, Harper McCullough, Sarah O’Hara and Madison Preble.
Grade 6 — High honors: Madyson Achorn, Adeline Blackstone, Bethanny Blakley, Mia Fitzpatrick, Amy Jones, Kylie McCafferty, Ethan McCaslin, Kyri Meak, Nicholas Ouellette, Sierra Sharp, Adelinn Sillanpaa and Carter Williams-Woodbury.
Honors: Emma Barlow, Brenden Beckwith, Abigail Chartrand, Sarah Dickson, Gabriel Fairbrother, Nickolas Knowlton, Meghan Mahoney, John Mahoney, Abigail McCaslin, Katherine Nichols, Paige Owen, Kaleigh Parish, Kaelyn Phinney, Brady Poulin, Alexander Reardon, Braden Rodrigue, Patrick Smith, Maya Veilleux, Aidan Veilleux and Tayia Ware.
Honorable mention: Malyn Beaster, Desiree Bettencourt, Izaiah Costigan, Hazen Doe, Tyler Folsom, Maya Lavallee, Tucker Pomerleau, Kalia Reffett, Dakota Riley, Maximilian Spicer and Brody Willette.
