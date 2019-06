We were the guinea pigs, being the first to try smart meters handed to us by Central Maine Power. Lest we forget who did us a favor. Weren’t we lucky? They were going to be so good for us, they said. Good for Central Maine Power, you mean.

They couldn’t wait. Some of us resisted, but were soon blackmailed into accepting them. Well I hope you’re enjoying them (“CMP misled the public, mismanaged rollout of new billing system,” June 23).

Daniel Cyr

Winslow

Share

« Previous

Next »