BELGRADE — The foursome of Brian Angis, Zach Golojuch, Joe Hamilton and Jimmy Quentin had never teamed up for a Maine Club Team Championship before.

Their debut showing turned out to be a good one.

The Biddeford-Saco Country Club group took the title at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club on Sunday, weathering an afternoon downpour to shoot 10 under and win the gross championship by one stroke. The group edged Joe Baker, Craig Chapman, Jace Pearson and Andrew Slattery, the defending champions from Martindale Country Club, by one stroke.

“We each stepped up when we needed to,” said Angis, whose team also tied for third in the net at 17 under. “If one of us was out of the hole, the other teammates would step up. Everybody contributed equally.”

The net title went to the Gorham Country Club foursome of Mike Arsenault, Jim Caron, Craig Lapierre and Kevin Nickerson, who shot 4-under gross but posted a 24-under net score that beat the rest of the field by six shots.

“We did not shoot lights out, but we did enough,” said Caron, who plays in a league with the other three every Monday night. “We get along very well, we know each other’s play and we can tell each other what to hit.”

The Biddeford-Saco group hasn’t been together long — not in MSGA competition, at least. Angis and Hamilton played with Ronald Dery and Keith Patterson last year and tied for fifth in the gross, but they did different teams this season. The new foursome got off to a blistering start, making the turn at 6 under, and a bogey-free round ensured that they kept up the pace.

“Three of us had three birdies, one of us had two. We didn’t really have any hot stretches, we just filled in here and there,” Angis said. “The key today was the wind, just getting lucky and hitting good shots into the wind. We all seemed to do that.”

They had a tough group to beat. Baker, Chapman, Pearson and Slattery didn’t give up their title without a fight, combining for seven birdies on the back — four from Baker — to threaten for a third title in four years.

“After we played the front nine, we kind of figured out the greens a little bit,” Chapman said. “They were a little slower than normal Belgrade, but Joe Baker had a great back nine. … You kind of hop on his back and feed off of him, let him play his own ball and just try to hang with him.”

The scores seemed to stand little chance of holding up when Falmouth Country Club’s Scott Janco, Zach Rossignol, Joe Walp and Michael Walp made the turn at 7 under, and 12 under net. A 2-over back nine thwarted their chances, however, though they still combined for a tie for third in the net at 17 under.

“Honestly, it was my teammate Scott Janco. He just played out of his mind,” Michael Walp said. “He was on it all day long and kept us going, because he was grinding. We were playing really well in the front, made the turn, a few makeable putts didn’t drop and then we just couldn’t get momentum going again.”

The Gorham group wasn’t feeling anywhere close to as comfortable, at least at the start. But the 54-minute rain delay took them off the course after the first hole, and when they went back, Caron said the mood had lightened.

“We came back and we calmed down. We were kind of all nervous that first hole,” he said. “We went back out there and it was just like we were going out and playing a men’s league. It wasn’t like we were playing a championship.”

They were 1-under at the turn, and with their handicaps, Caron knew they only needed a stroke or two to put up a net score that would be hard to catch.

“I said ‘If we can get to 3 or 4 (under), we’re going to be golden,’ ” he said. “We went out back, shot 2 under to get to 3 under gross, and Kevin goes ‘I’m not sure what we are net.’ I said ‘It doesn’t matter. We’re going to be good.’ ”

The early lead in both categories belonged to the Augusta Country Club foursome of Mark Plummer, Michael Nowak, Sean Goggin and James Quinn, who shot 5 under and 12 under net to finish tied for fifth and 10th, respectively.

“We played a clean round,” Plummer said. “I thought we might be in the top three or four. … I thought if we all played well, we’d have an outside chance.”

“The course for us was playing long, because we have an older group and it was wet,” Nowak said. “But we hit the ball pretty solid for most of the day. … I guess we sort of ham-and-egged it pretty well.”

