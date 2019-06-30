Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they say struck his pregnant wife with a motor vehicle in York County. But they are also warning people to use caution because the suspect may be armed.

In a statement posted Sunday on their Facebook page, state police said that David Moody, 37, of Hollis faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault for the attack, which occurred Saturday afternoon.

State police said troopers arrived at a home in Hollis around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a complaint of domestic violence. The troopers determined that Moody had struck his wife with the vehicle, causing injuries to her arms and legs.

As of Sunday evening, police had been unable to locate Moody, who is thought to be driving a 2001 green Toyota Tacoma with Maine license plates 5682 NT.

“It is believed that Moody has a firearm in the vehicle,” state police said.

State police are asking anyone with information about Moody’s whereabouts to contact them at 624-7076.

