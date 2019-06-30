AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed June 20-26, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Duncan Allen, 29, of Readfield, violating conditions of release May 6, 2019, in Hallowell, 24-hour jail sentence.

Steven Allen, 54, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 31, 2018, in Augusta, $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating conditions of release June 22, 2019, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence.

Devon L. Ayotte, 28, of Lyman, criminal conspiracy and two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, all March 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kegan Y. Barrett, 31, of Belgrade, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 2, 2018, in Belgrade, 364 days in jail all suspended, one year probation, $1,260 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Samantha Burdick, 31, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 25, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Daniel R. Chesley, 30, of Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2018, in Winthrop, $250 fine.

Terra Chouinard, 44, of Waterville, domestic violence assault June 21, 2019, in Waterville, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two year probation.

Elijah Chubbuck, 22, of Clinton, assault Dec. 27, 2018, in Clinton, $300 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Nicholas M. Collins, 32, of West Gardiner, assault April 21, 2019, in Hallowell, $300 fine.

Wilson Correa, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug Aug. 24, 2017, in Oakland, $400 fine, $400 suspended, one year Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug Aug. 24, 2017, in Oakland, $400 fine, $400 suspended, one-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Kelly L. Cossaboom, 40, of Skowhegan, attaching false plates March 18, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Jennifer L. Curtis, 37, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 19, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine, $12.88 restitution.

Justin Dozier, 30, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

John F. Dumas, 53, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 13, 2019, in Farmingdale, $150 fine, $150 restitution.

Jarod L. Finch, 36, of Waterville, aggravated assault Jan. 23, 2015, in Waterville, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, four years probation.

Matisse L. Fry, 36, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 14, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Raymond A. Getchell, 62, of Winthrop, drinking in public June 20, 2019, in Winthrop, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jacob Jerome Gordon, 30, of Augusta, assault Feb. 21, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine, $300 suspended, 60-day jail sentence.

Christian Cody Greaves, 24, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order June 23, 2019, in Waterville, seven-day jail sentence.

Michael B. Hippler, 20, of Belgrade, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 30, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Keith Holmes, 23, of Augusta, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs May 14, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kyle Kohler, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee, operating under the influence May 17, 2019, in Manchester, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason A. Laflamme, 38, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 17, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael James Lovell, 23, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 29, 2018, in Augusta, 270-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Margaret A. Maloy, 25, of Augusta, violating conditions of release Feb. 12, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, seven-year license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 28, 2019, in Gardiner, $600 fine, $600 suspended, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating conditions of release, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence.

Lucas M. Martinez, 30, of Derry, New Hampshire, commercial vehicle rule violation: possessing or using drugs on duty Aug. 17, 2016, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Joshua M. McArthur, 30, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 18, 2018, in Chelsea dismissed.

Anthony Paul Meilhammer, 57, of Pittston, passing stopped school bus May 3, 2019, in Randolph, $250 fine.

Daniel Thomas Nichols, 34, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 14, 2016, in Manchester, 30-day jail sentence, $267 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 1, 2018, in Manchester, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two year probation, $5,000 restitution; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 30 day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release March 2, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed. Operating under the influence May 8, 2019, in Manchester, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked April 13, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Kristine Nyhan, 26, of Hallowell, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 26, 2019, in Hallowell, $300 fine.

Jessica O’Leary, 28, of Gardiner, violating protection from abuse order June 19, 2019, in Randolph, $200 fine.

Amy Pinkham, 41, of Boothbay, failure to register vehicle May 14, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Maxine Robichaud, 70, of Rome, operating while license suspended or revoked March 18, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Luis Manuel Rodriguez, 44, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 17, 2017, in Waterville, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Aaron Robert Scally, 19, of Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 25, 2019, in Windsor, dismissed.

Douglas Scott, 49, of Jefferson, failure to register vehicle April 27, 2019, in Pittston, $100 fine.

Addam L. Sheets, 32, of Augusta, failure to comply with sex offender registry act Nov. 27, 2018, in Augusta, three-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, three-year probation.

Christopher E. Smedberg, 29, of Shawmut, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 25, 2017, in Waterville, $400 fine, 10-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of cocaine, same date and town, dismissed.

Evelyn M. Townsend, 20, of Fairfield, possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card Dec. 28, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Jeremy Upp, 43, of Hallowell, disorderly conduct, loud noise in a private place June 24, 2019, in Gardiner, five-day jail sentence.

Joshua Eric Vogel, 38, of Waterville, violating conditions of release June 25, 2019, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence.

Catherine M. Walls, 32, of Augusta, assault May 31, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Elizabeth Wentworth, 20, of Belgrade, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Chad Wight, 36, of Manchester, failure to register vehicle May 6, 2019, in Manchester, dismissed.

Benjamin York, 24, of Jay, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug Oct. 13, 2018, in Wilton, $400 fine, $200 suspended, seven-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence.

