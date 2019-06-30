IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

9:50 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

1:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at the intersection of Bolton Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.

5:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

6:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bond Street.

6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Melville Street.

7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.

Sunday at 12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:13 a.m., s suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:14 a.m., simple assault was reported on Chapel Street.

12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: