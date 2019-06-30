IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
9:50 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
1:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at the intersection of Bolton Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.
5:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.
5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
6:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bond Street.
6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Melville Street.
7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.
10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.
Sunday at 12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:13 a.m., s suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:14 a.m., simple assault was reported on Chapel Street.
12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
