IN ANSON, Saturday at 1:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 9:10 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Wandrup Drive.

10:44 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Main Street.

11:29 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:42 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Weston Avenue.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

9:56 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Nathan Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., assault was reported on Gilman Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

5:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:14 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:16 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Manson Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:08 p.m., threatening was reported on McClellan Street.

5:45 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., theft was reported on Olive Street.

2:23 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Island Avenue.

3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:07 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Common Street.

10:43 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

2:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:41 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Sherwin Street.

7:35 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on High Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridgewood Avenue.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., assault was reported on Bay Street.

12:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whipple Street.

6:34 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:23 p.m., Eric J. Elliott, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a report of a bail check on Horseback Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Tara B. Crockett, 33, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:19 a.m., Thomas Carlton Schmidt, 53, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of possessing Schedule W drugs.

6:58 p.m., Matthew S. Thomas, 29, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

11:47 p.m., Jason Merrill Hall, 44, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior, and operating in violation of conditions or restrictions.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:52 p.m., William C. Hunter, II, 39, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and refusing to stop for an officer during a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Benjamin B. Kent, 30, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:29 p.m., Sadie Janette Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

Sunday at 1:56 a.m., a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were both arrested on charges of terrorizing and stalking involving a serious inconvenience or emotional distress after a report of suspicious activity on Anthony Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:39 p.m., Danielle A. Coulter, 32, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license during a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

