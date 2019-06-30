LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left two Lewiston men hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Lt. David St. Pierre said Sunday that Lewiston police officers responded Saturday night to the area of 97 Birch St. for a report of fighting and shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers witnessed participants fleeing the area,” St. Pierre said. “Spent casings were located, as well as other evidence, indicating that shots were fired.”

St. Pierre said that shortly after the shooting incident, a 26-year old man showed up at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a gunshot wound. He spent the night at the hospital and was released Sunday.

At about the same time, an 18-year old man arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Lewiston with a gunshot wound. St. Pierre said the man was still being treated Sunday afternoon.

St. Pierre said the identities of both men were not being released as of Sunday and no arrests had been made.

“An investigation by officers and detectives is ongoing at this time,” St. Pierre said. “The Lewiston Police Department does not believe this incident to have been a random act, so citizens are not believed to be in danger.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call Lewiston Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3011, Ext. 3316.

[email protected]

Share

« Previous

filed under: