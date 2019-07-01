A Hollis man turned himself in to State Police Monday after he allegedly struck his pregnant wife with a car during a domestic dispute this weekend.
David Moody, 37, faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault. Troopers were called to Moody’s home around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Troopers determined Moody struck his wife with a vehicle, causing injuries to her arms and legs.
Moody fled in a pickup truck, but he turned himself in state police Monday morning without incident, police said.
Moody is being held at the York County Jail without bail pending his first appearance in court.
