IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:56 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Leighton Road.

11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

12:04 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

2:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.

4:40 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Monday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hanson Road.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:29 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

Sunday 5:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Chapmans Drive.

IN PITSTON, Saturday at 2:09 a.m., an assault was reported on School Street.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:58 p.m., Brady L. Murphy, 46, of Benton, was arrested on State Street on a warrant for failing to appear.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., Nason C. S. Lanphier, 22, of Waterville was arrested on the charge of violation of bail conditions.

12:41 p.m., Brynne C. Austin, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days, on Noyes Court.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 8:18 a.m., Aaron M. Zayac, 22, of Gardiner was arrested on the charges of failing to appear following a warrant check.

12:21 p.m., Candy Lynne Warren, 28, of Gardiner was arrested on the charges of failing to appear following a warrant check.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:28 p.m., Winston Francis Spencer, 33, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident on Union Street.

