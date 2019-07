IN ALBION, Saturday at 3:23 a.m., a missing person was reported on Abbott Road.

Sunday at 10:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Abbott Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Drive.

IN CHINA, Friday at 1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hanson Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

8:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elwood Drive.

IN DALLAS, Saturday at 11:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Heron Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skyview Drive.

1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

Monday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on West Street.

9:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

8:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

5:52 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Webster Road.

6:27 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Sunday at 10:16 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

Monday at 1:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.

9:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Chapmans Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

Monday at 7:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 2:09 a.m., assault was reported on School Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 5:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Needham Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:37 a.m., theft was reported on Olive Street.

3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

3:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Cedar Street.

9:28 p.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

Monday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 11:37 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Corinna Road.

4:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Brookside Drive.

11:07 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 3:54 p.m., burglary was reported on South Stanley Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.

1:08 p.m., a crash involving injury was reported on Elm Plaza.

1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Silvermount Street.

5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

5:40 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:15 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:35 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Gold Street.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:13 p.m., a fight was reported on Redington Street.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Court.

9:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ticonic Street.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

Monday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

1:27 a.m., assault was reported on Redington Avenue.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

8:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on More Acres Road.

10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta-Rockland Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:44 a.m., Nicholas B. Stafford, 29, of Athens, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:04 a.m., William Hunter, 39, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and resisting arrest.

1:37 a.m., Benjamin B Kent, 30, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:59 p.m., Gregory Languet, 61, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

