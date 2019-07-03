BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin International Music Festival will present three ticketed events and 15 free events in venues from Woolwich to Portland in the third week of the festival, July 8 to 14. The unique and inspiring performances offer audiences the opportunity to learn from some of today’s finest composers and performers, experience music in the Studzinski Recital Hall or relax with live music and a summer beverage at local breweries and wineries.

Monday, July 8: Imani Winds Workshop, 10 a.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Imani Winds will offer a public seminar designed to teach young student composers how to compose contemporary music for wind quintets.

Monday, July 8: Ying Quartet, 7:30 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Tickets: $45. The Ying Quartet have crafted a deeply introspective journey for their first Monday concert of the season. They begin with Mozart, then turn to the quartet Janáček composed as a musical counterpart to his epistolary courtship of Kamila Stösslová. At last, Smetana’s poignant autobiography: after scoring his years of wistful youth and romance, the work concludes with an anguished representation of the deafness that he developed in his old age.

Tuesday, July 9: Young Artists Performance, 1 to 6 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Each year after a competitive admissions process, the Bowdoin Music Festival selects 270 exceptional young musicians from more than 15 countries and 30 states to spend a summer in Maine and train with faculty from prominent conservatories. 6,500 young musicians have trained at the festival since 1964 and many of the alumni have illustrious careers as soloists or with leading orchestras and ensembles.

Tuesday, July 9: Day’s Ferry Community Concert, 2 p.m. at the Day’s Ferry Congregational Church. Free. The Community Concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Tuesday, July 9: Young Artists Performance, 7 to 10 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Wednesday, July 10: Curtis Library Community Concert, 11 a.m. at Curtis Memorial Library. Free. The Community Concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Wednesday, July 10: Strauss, Wagner, Stravinsky, Brahms, 7:30 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Tickets: $45. The concert is the first of two evenings featuring the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning guest artist, Melinda Wagner, whose Unsung Chordata (2018) is a meditation on “creating something out of nothing, with few guarantees.” We’ll also hear two short gems — Franz Hasenöhrl’s whirlwind arrangement of Strauss’s playful tone poem, and Stravinsky’s virtuosic Concertino — and a longer one — Brahms’s clarinet trio in its arrangement for viola, allowing a beloved favorite to shine through a different lens

Thursday, July 11: Meet the Composer: Melinda Wagner, 9:30 a.m. in Studzinski Rehearsal Room. Free. An opportunity to learn about and experience the creative process of a living composer. The distinguished artists will discuss aspects of their music and inspirations, then accept questions from the audience.

Thursday, July 11: Tessa Lark Masterclass, 1 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Violinist Tessa Lark, recipient of a 2018 Borletti- Buitoni Trust Fellowship and a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Silver Medalist in the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and winner of the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition, is one of the most captivating artistic voices of the time. Masterclasses give the audience a first-hand look into the teaching and learning process that goes into creating music. Honing technical craft, understanding the nuances of musical language and finding personal meaning in music are all part of a great masterclass.

Thursday, July 11: Highland Green Community Concert, 2 p.m. at Highland Green. Free. The Community Concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Thursday, July 11: Young Artists Performance, 3 to 6 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Thursday, July 11: Young Artists Performance, 7 to 10 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Friday, July 12: Young Artists Performance, 1 to 6 p.m. in Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Friday, July 12: Thornton Oaks Community Concert, 2 p.m. at Thornton Oaks. Free. The Community Concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Friday, July 12: Tessa Lark Plays Sibelius, 7:30 p.m. in Crooker Theater. Tickets: $45. Introducing this summer’s Festival Orchestra. It’s a Nordic Friday evening: beginning with Grieg’s Suite composed in a stately classical style, in homage to the 18th-century Norwegian playwright of the same name, and continuing in the second half, when Kentucky-born rising star Tessa Lark tackles the virtuosic cadenzas of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ only concerto. In between, more music by guest artist Melinda Wagner: her lively Scritch turns 10 this year. Violinist Tessa Lark, recipient of a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Silver Medalist in the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and winner of the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition, is one of the most captivating artistic voices of the time.

Saturday, July 13: Family Saturday at the Museum, 10 a.m. at Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art will collaborate with the festival on a special program for families. Led by David Ying and Phillip Ying, young art and music enthusiasts will engage with talented musicians to explore the intersection of music and the visual arts.

Saturday, July 13: Maine Beer Company Community Concert, 2 p.m. at Maine Beer Co. Free. Maine Beer’s newly expanded tasting room features 20 draft lines, including some limited and brewery-only releases. Maine Beer serves pizzas from a wood-fired oven using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Ther new mezzanine offers additional seating overlooking the tasting room and the production space.

Sunday, July 14: Cellardoor Winery at the Point Community Concert, 2 p.m. at Cellardoor Winery at the Point. Free. Cellardoor’s tasting room and dining room on Thompson’s Point is designed to spoil guests with urban elegance. A selection of wine is available for $10 a glass or $10 tasting, flights of four wines.

Tickets may be ordered at the box office at 181 Park Row, over the phone at 207­-373­1400, online or purchased at the door the night of the concert. For a complete schedule of festival events, ticket information and to sign up for emailed program updates, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

