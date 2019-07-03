IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Waldo Street.

11:07 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

2:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

5:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

6:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.

6:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.

6:50 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Crosby Street.

7:26 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Patterson Street.

8:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

On Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.

2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Farm Road.

On Wednesday at 5:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buker Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Turner Drive

IN WEST GARDINER Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Horseshoe Way.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:54 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, John Ellison Rink, 36, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested on a charge of assault on Water Street.

9:28 p.m., Christy Lynn Bush, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Patterson Street on charges of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and violating condition of release.

Wednesday at 1:02 a.m., Zachary Perry Bonsant, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on an alcohol operating under the influence charge. A 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, an alcohol OUI and reckless conduct on West River Road.

