IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Highland Avenue.
8:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Waldo Street.
11:07 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
2:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
5:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.
6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
6:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.
6:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.
6:50 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Crosby Street.
7:26 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Patterson Street.
8:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
On Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.
2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.
4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Farm Road.
On Wednesday at 5:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buker Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Turner Drive
IN WEST GARDINER Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Horseshoe Way.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:54 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Center Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, John Ellison Rink, 36, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested on a charge of assault on Water Street.
9:28 p.m., Christy Lynn Bush, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Patterson Street on charges of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and violating condition of release.
Wednesday at 1:02 a.m., Zachary Perry Bonsant, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on an alcohol operating under the influence charge. A 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, an alcohol OUI and reckless conduct on West River Road.
