LEWISTON — A horse captured by police on Main Street early Wednesday morning was returned to its owner in Greene, Animal Control Officer Wendall Strout said.

Police received a call at 2:20 a.m. that a horse was running loose near Merrill Road, just south of the Greene town line, Lt. Jim Theiss said. Police were able to capture it, Theiss said, but not without some help from residents.

The horse was eventually recovered by a Greene woman who said it had escaped from her property, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Animal Control Officer Wendall Strout said the owner’s property is at the intersection of South River Road and Daggett Hill Road.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: