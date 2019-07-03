IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

6:51 p.m., assault was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., theft was reported on Nuthatch Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Abnaki Road.

IN MONTVILLE, Wednesday at 5:09 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old County Road.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oak Street.

4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 8:33 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Street.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., a person was reported missing on Jordan Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Poplar Street.

9:29 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Hathaway Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Denbow Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Brook Street.

1:35 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Road.

Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

5:56 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street at Eustis Parkway.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on North Street.

8:30 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

8:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:42 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Augusta Road.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robert Drive.

Wednesday, 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dean Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., Nathan T. Lynch, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

10:46 a.m., Sandra L. Wood, 56, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:28 p.m., Brandon Joseph Demillo, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., Blaine Amos Lee, 42, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

3:25 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:53 p.m., Sherry Beth Martin, 35, of Canaan, was arrested on three warrants.

11:49 p.m., Malcolm Athur Pinkham, 49, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., Richard A. Hilton Jr., 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, unauthorized us of property, and refusing to submit to arrest.

2:40 p.m., Donald Fencik, 69, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

7:19 p.m., Marshall Warren, 35, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way.

