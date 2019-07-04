IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:55 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Waldo Street.

11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:24 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Western Avenue.

12:22 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

2:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

6:24 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Green Street.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

6:50 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Crosby Street.

8:47 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:12 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported on Ridge Road.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

10:49 p.m., theft was reported on Congress Street.

Thursday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.

2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., a stray cat was reported near Middle Street and Grove Street.

6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., a family fight was reported on Alden Road.

8:06 p.m., a kidnapping was reported on Squire Court.

10:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:58 p.m., John E. Rink, 36, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested on a charge of assault following a reported disturbance on Water Street.

9:28 p.m., Christy L. Bush, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of her release following a reported animal problem on Patterson Street.

Thursday at 1:02 a.m., Zachary P. Bonsant, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported disturbance on West River Road. During the same incident, a 16-year-old was arrested on charges possession of alcohol by a minor, operating under the influence and reckless conduct. The police report detailed four other arrests, but information was not available at press time.

