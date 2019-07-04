BANGOR — Sales of fireworks have dipped in recent years after a boom following their legalization in 2012.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the reason could be the day of the week that July 4 falls on.

Observers also say municipalities are increasingly banning or limiting the sale and use of fireworks under the 2012 law.

Steve Marson owns eight Pyro City stores throughout Maine and says sales have been off by 20 percent compared to three years ago. He adds that sales are picking up this year.

Consumer fireworks sales in Maine were highest during the first year of legalization.

Maine Revenue Services figures show that sales hit $6.96 million but fell 29 percent from 2012 to 2018.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says national sales meanwhile have risen since 2012.

Share

« Previous

Next »