Somerset County police were dispatched to the intersection of Preble Avenue and the Ward Hill Road in Madison at 9 a.m., Thursday morning to a car crash that killed two local residents.

Joyce Gipson, 85, of Madison, was making a left turn in her 2009 Pontiac Torrent onto the Ward Hill Road when she crashed into a dump truck operated by David Obert, 50, of Norridgewock, who was driving south down the Ward Hill Road.

In the passenger seat of Gipson’s Pontiac was her husband Keith Blackwell, 80. Both Gipson and Blackwell were killed in the collision and all three individuals involved were not wearing seat belts during the time of the crash.

Obert was taken to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where he is being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police believe that the inattention of Gipson may be the cause of the collision but that theory is still under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Maine State Police are working to reconstruct and forensically map the crash.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Madison and Norridgewock Fire Departments, A&M Ambulance and Redington Fairview EMS.

