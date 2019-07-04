IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.
IN AVON, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Avon Valley Road.
11:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Placid Road.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Castle Island Road.
6:30 p.m., assault was reported on Warren Hill Road.
Thursday, 12:38 a.m., theft was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported at Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN BRIGHTON, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Mayfield Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Lake George Drive.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 7 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Wakefield Plaza.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Serenity Circle.
2:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
4:57 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
8:02 p.m., assault was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Thursday at 8:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
Thursday at 4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Preble Avenue.
IN MONTVILLE, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Cressey Road.
IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 11:10 a.m., an ATV accident was reported on Mayfield Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Airport Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
Thursday, 10:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Oak Street.
11:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, a missing person was reported on Swains Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. John Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pooler Avenue.
6:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
Thursday, 6:40 a.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.
11:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Benette Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.
2:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gilman Street.
4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
7:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on McNally Road.
8:51 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Union Street.
9:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
Thursday, 12:35 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.
1:17 a.m., assault was reported on Butler Court.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:08 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:21 p.m., Adam A Gray, 47, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.
6:43 p.m., James Eric Sisson, 40, of Tauton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant.
7:50 p.m., Jennifer Archer, 43, of Straton, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.
Thursday, 1:23 a.m., Jaye F. Lowe, 58, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Michael Dicent, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
10:45 p.m., Michael Demarsh, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
