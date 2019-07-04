IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Avon Valley Road.

11:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Placid Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Castle Island Road.

6:30 p.m., assault was reported on Warren Hill Road.

Thursday, 12:38 a.m., theft was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported at Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN BRIGHTON, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Lake George Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 7 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Wakefield Plaza.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Serenity Circle.

2:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

4:57 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:02 p.m., assault was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Thursday at 8:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Preble Avenue.

IN MONTVILLE, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Cressey Road.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 11:10 a.m., an ATV accident was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

Thursday, 10:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Oak Street.

11:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, a missing person was reported on Swains Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. John Street.

12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pooler Avenue.

6:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

Thursday, 6:40 a.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.

11:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Benette Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.

2:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gilman Street.

4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

7:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on McNally Road.

8:51 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Union Street.

9:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

Thursday, 12:35 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

1:17 a.m., assault was reported on Butler Court.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:08 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:21 p.m., Adam A Gray, 47, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.

6:43 p.m., James Eric Sisson, 40, of Tauton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant.

7:50 p.m., Jennifer Archer, 43, of Straton, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

Thursday, 1:23 a.m., Jaye F. Lowe, 58, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Michael Dicent, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

10:45 p.m., Michael Demarsh, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

