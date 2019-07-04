I have a simple question to ask: Who is looking out for the residents of Waterville and surrounding areas who just have less? The ones who need walking assistance, who have children in strollers, who care for others, and the aging.

I recently heard from five families that it was easier to drive to Augusta to go shopping than to park downtown or run into a store for 10 minutes. Is this what we want?

It is time for people to speak out, and it is time to look out for other people. Look beyond yourself to care for another person. This is what will make Waterville great again.

Waterville is not buildings; it is about the people who live here.

Kim Lane

Waterville

