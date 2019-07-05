IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

9:23 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Birchview Drive.

9:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:31 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Noyes Circuit.

6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Florence Street.

7:31 p.m., a report about intoxicated people was made on Canal Street.

7:37 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Western Avenue.

8:15 p.m., a report about intoxicated people was made on Water Street.

8:17 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mill Street.

10:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Fontaine Street.

10:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:07 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street and Memorial Drive.

On Friday at 12:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue and Gilman Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pheasant Run Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:26 p.m., a burglary was reported on Clinton Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

On Friday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on water front.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:02 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cressey Road.

On Friday at 7:51 a.m., a harassment report was made on Sought Taylor Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:10 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., an arrest was made on a charge of shoplifting on Cony Street.

12:09 p.m., Caty E. Beaudoin, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Green Street.

7:05 p.m., Samuel Dewayne Caison, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, on Canal Street.

9:45 p.m., Shaun M. Burchell, 40, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Water Street.

9:57 p.m., Frederick Michael Littlefield, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, on Washington Street and Northern Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 5:51 a.m., an arrest was made on Main Street and Leeds Road.

SUMMONS

Kristal R. Sounier, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a revoked or suspended license, on State Street and Winthrop Street.

