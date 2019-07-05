LEWISTON — Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in both legs Thursday.

Lewiston police investigate the shooting of Christopher Williams, 28, who was found at 135½ Bartlett St. late Thursday night with gunshot wounds to both legs. Larry Gilbert Jr./Sun Journal

Police responded at about 11 p.m. to 135½ Bartlett St. to a report that a man had been shot. They found Christopher Williams, formerly of Rochester, New York, but don’t believe that is where the shooting occurred.

“Several officers and detectives worked into the late evening and overnight to try to determine the location where the incident occurred and seek potential witnesses,” according to a written statement by Lt. David St. Pierre. “At this time it is still unclear where the shooting actually took place.”

The two wounds to his legs didin’t appear to be life-threatening, St. Pierre said. Williams was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about what happened is urged to call Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001, ext. 3316, or the watch commander’s office at ext. 3324.

