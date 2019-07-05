WESTBROOK — An iconic sign that has stood for nearly 60 years in Westbrook, Maine, is now a national historic landmark.

The sign was built in 1962 by Al Hawkes for his TV repair business and recording studio on Route 302. Dubbed the “Walking Man,” the sign featured 13-foot TV repairman with a mechanically moving arm and toolbox.

The sign has endured even though the business closed long ago. Hawkes died on Dec. 28, 2018.

The Westbrook Historical Society and members of the community worked to get the sign designated as a landmark. The National Park Service granted the request to place the sign on the National Register of Historic Places on May 31.

