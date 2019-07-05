IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Horseback Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 11:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 2:59 p.m., a suspicious person or activity was reported on Route 3.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hill Road.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 4:41 p.m., a report about intoxicated people was made on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWALK, Thursday at 8:30 p.m., a suspicious activity or person report was made on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:22 a.m., an animal complaint was made at the Oakland Police Department on Fairfield Street.
8:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Bennett Avenue.
11:32 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Mechanic Street.
3:15 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
4:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.
5:05 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported.
6:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
8:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.
8:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lawton Street.
8:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.
9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 8:52 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Webb Ridge Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on South Solon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made at Alden Street.
9:15 a.m., a civil issue was reported on Summer Street.
1:36 p.m., a civil issue was reported on Victoria Drive.
2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
2:35 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Quarry Road.
2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Union Street.
4:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
4:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.
6:51 p.m., a fireworks report was made on North Street near Pleasantdale Avenue.
8:52 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Gold Street.
9:15 p.m., a fireworks report was made at the Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.
10:01 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Brooklyn Avenue.
10:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on King Street.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Friday at 4:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.
12:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Cushman Road.
1:41 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Choate Street.
8:27 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Augusta Road.
9:14 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Lasalle Street.
9:38 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Canabas Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:15 p.m., Alan Marden, 35, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
8:52 p.m., Calvin L. Wetmore, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:01 a.m., Andrew J. Dewar, 24, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of criminal mischief after a report of suspicious activity on Cool Street.
