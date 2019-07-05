IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Horseback Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 11:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 2:59 p.m., a suspicious person or activity was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hill Road.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 4:41 p.m., a report about intoxicated people was made on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWALK, Thursday at 8:30 p.m., a suspicious activity or person report was made on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:22 a.m., an animal complaint was made at the Oakland Police Department on Fairfield Street.

8:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:12 a.m., mischief was reported on Bennett Avenue.

11:32 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

3:15 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

4:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.

5:05 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported.

6:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

8:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.

8:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lawton Street.

8:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 8:52 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Webb Ridge Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made at Alden Street.

9:15 a.m., a civil issue was reported on Summer Street.

1:36 p.m., a civil issue was reported on Victoria Drive.

2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:35 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Quarry Road.

2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Union Street.

4:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

6:51 p.m., a fireworks report was made on North Street near Pleasantdale Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Gold Street.

9:15 p.m., a fireworks report was made at the Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

10:01 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Brooklyn Avenue.

10:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on King Street.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Friday at 4:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.

12:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Cushman Road.

1:41 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Choate Street.

8:27 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Augusta Road.

9:14 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Lasalle Street.

9:38 p.m., a fireworks report was made on Canabas Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:15 p.m., Alan Marden, 35, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

8:52 p.m., Calvin L. Wetmore, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:01 a.m., Andrew J. Dewar, 24, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of criminal mischief after a report of suspicious activity on Cool Street.

