With summer in full swing, youthful minds wander to sports cars, convertibles, and top-down adventures on warm summer evenings.

Unfortunately, apparently not as many “sports” long for the wind-in-your-hair thrills found in a roadster or a cabriolet, and the choices for drop-top cars are thinning each year.

"The C43 has a finely-crafted interior and a real-world backseat that adults can actually use." Photo by Tim Plouff. Location: Harrington. Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for the Ellsworth American for more than 25 years.

Fortunately, the German automakers retain a fond appreciation for convertibles. Audi, BMW and Mercedes still make impressive mass-market premium convertibles.

One could say that Mercedes has a particular affection for drop-top motoring: America’s top-selling luxury marquee sells no fewer than six cabriolet/roadster models, ranging from this week’s C-class ($51,850 base) all the way to the new S-class Cabriolet starting at $134,300. Contrast that with Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lexus, and Lincoln, which make zero convertibles.

Our featured C-class is the sportier C43 with massaging provided by Mercedes’ enthusiast division, AMG. Sporting a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 making 385 hp running through a SpeedShift 9-speed automatic, our 4Matic all-wheel-drive-equipped cabriolet is an outlier in a segment that is typically rear or front drive models only. Smooth, sure-footed, and precise on the road, the C43 defined Grand Touring as only the Germans can.

Mere inches smaller than a Ford Mustang convertible – but almost exactly the same size as primary rivals Audi A5 and BMW 4-series – the C43 has a finely-crafted interior and a real-world backseat that adults can actually use.

Sharp details, colorful graphics across the selectable instrument panel, and a wide 10.25-inch info/entertainment screen give the Mercedes a thoroughly modern feel, complemented by luxury pieces that some buyers won’t expect. From the cosseting leather seats, crisp controls, and premium feel to every surface, the Mercedes illustrates why the brand leads the American luxury sales race.

Another Mercedes trait is strong performance. The C43 will not disappoint. Click the electronic exhaust button on the console, switch to manual shift mode with the paddles on the column, and revel in the twin-turbo’s spirited output. Redline produces a raspy brrrap that will startle other drivers, but mimics the music that Mercedes race cars produce.

If you need more forward thrust than the V-6 can provide, there is also a 4.0-liter V-8 in regular or turbo S formats that produces 469 and 503 hp respectively in the C63 Cabriolet. Think German hammer in a velvet glove.

From the distinct multi-element LED headlamps back, the C43 has handsome lines and great street presence. Painted a muted gunmetal grey, the Mercedes appears both muscular and refined. Eye-candy for some, prideful ride for others. Sight-lines are very good from the driver’s seat, and the triple-layer soft-top does yeoman duty suppressing unwanted road noise.

Ah, yes, the power soft-top. Saving weight (and space) over a folding hard-top, the C43 top retracts in less than 20 seconds into a well in the trunk, leaving a finished exterior when lowered. A power mesh wind-blocker rises from behind the rearmost headrests when requested, with a front header airfoil also rising to better deflect turbulence away from the car’s occupants.

While not quite as slippery in the wind as a two-seater, the Mercedes’ air-control efforts are commendable and enable easy conversation at highway speeds.

Add excellent seat heaters (cooling is optional) as well as the new AirScarf heaters in the headrests (for your neck and shoulders) and the Mercedes easily extends your driving season.

Content includes standard Apple/Android connectivity, Eco stop/start, keyless access and ignition, multi-view rear camera, blind-spot detection, Attention Assist program, forward braking assist, integrated roll bars, and 50/50 folding rear seatbacks.

Options seen here include carbon-fiber rear spoiler, 19-inch AMG wheels with summer sport tires, the AMG performance exhaust, heads-up display, digital instruments, and COMMAND voice control system with Navigation, Parking Assist, and Driver’s Assist programs, bringing the base C43 price from $63,650 to $77,750. EPA estimates are 18/25/21.

The console mouse-pad setup will require a steep learning curve. There are no buttons or controls on the primary screen, yet some redundant functions on the steering wheel will ease the adjustment period. The car’s road-sensing sign system didn’t always work accurately, either, but that is fairly common with all such systems available currently, so don’t rush headlong into autonomous driving assumptions.

Stately confidence on the road, extroverted presence at rest, and beautiful inside, the C43 will attract buyers just on small visual details alone. Experience the powertrain, lower the top, and savor the control offered by the balanced chassis, and this AWD-equipped cabriolet could easily become your only car, no matter where you live.

