The Maine Warden Service is investigating the death of a Wayne man whose body was found Saturday morning in his boat on Pocasset Lake.

In a news release issued Saturday, the Warden Service identified the man as Christopher Brown, 33.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the release said, a lakefront resident saw a boat floating near the southeast shore of Pocasset Lake. Brown’s body was found in the rear section of the boat.

The boat, a 1982 14-foot Alumacraft motorboat, appears to have to have come in contact with rocks just below the water’s surface. That area is marked with a hazard buoy.

Brown was not wearing a life jacket, but life jackets were in the boat.

According to the Warden Service, Brown was last seen leaving a nearby gathering of friends late Friday evening. Wardens believe he died during the night.

Roberts Funeral Home from Winthrop released the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination.

Game wardens, deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Winthrop Ambulance personnel responded to a report of the incident.

