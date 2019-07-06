WATERVILLE — It’s a state tournament, meaning the stakes are higher for the players in the Cal Ripken 11U championships. Elimination is waiting with a couple of bad days. The games are bigger, the crowds are bigger, so it would make sense for the kids to feel the pressure, right?

Waterville shortstop Chris Nawfel has an answer to that question. Pressure?

What pressure?

“I know I don’t get nervous,” he said. “It’s not very nerve-wracking, because you just play your best and see what happens.”

Nawfel’s not the only player taking such an easy look at what, for all 10 teams, are the biggest games of the season. A spot in the regional tournament is at stake, the level of competition is higher and, as the tournament progresses, there will be more and more riding on each ground ball, fly ball or at-bat, but many of the players on the field stay as cool as the freeze pops they have after the games.

“Some people on our team, yes,” Waterville pitcher Derick Couture, who led his team to a 3-2 win over Gardiner, answered when asked if any of his teammates feel pressure. “Most people on our team just play it like a regular game.”

This isn’t the case for everyone. Eleven years old isn’t too early an age to start feeling the sweaty palms that come when a game or a tournament is on the line.

“I definitely would agree with that,” Gardiner coach Tim Bonenfant said. “They definitely have some nerves coming out of the district tournament … and then when they get to the big field like this.”

Sensing those nerves, coaches will make sure to address them before the tournament begins. It can be with a speech, or a team activity, or an early batting cage session — anything that gets the players feeling like they’re playing the same game they’ve been playing.

“We try to prepare them as best as we can the week before and try to simulate the elements as best as we can,” Bonenfant said. “Make sure we do a lot of simulated pitching with our best pitchers pitching to our kids, and that way we’re ready to rock and roll.”

“We tell them it’s a little bit different than house ball. You’ve got the bigger and better teams coming from each town,” Waterville coach Brian Bellows said. “The biggest thing I think I tell them is ‘Stay ready. Your time could come in the first inning, the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth, the sixth. Whenever that is, you’ve got to be ready.’ I think they understand that one through 13.”

For some, it’s easy. Nawfel played up with the 12U team that made the New England regional tournament last year, so a state tournament has all the stress of shagging flies.

“I’ve never heard any of the other players be nervous,” said Nawfel, who had an RBI single in his team’s win. “They just swing the bat, make plays. Just play baseball and have fun.”

Couture felt the same way. He was excellent for Waterville, striking out 13 in the six innings, but even when Gardiner got the tying run on second with one out in the sixth, he wasn’t rattled.

“You just play like you have all game,” he said.

For others, it’s harder to completely ignore the jitters.

“I get a little bit nervous,” Gardiner catcher Logan Cote said, “but I try not to think about it. That’s mostly what I do.”

Cote didn’t seem to have any negative thoughts in his mind Saturday, collecting two hits, reaching base three times and scoring twice. He also threw out a runner and saved a run by scrambling to retrieve a passed ball with a runner at third and flipping it to pitcher Brady Peacock at home in time for the out.

Cote said he felt fine, but added that not everyone is as relaxed in these bigger games.

“I think there are a couple of kids that do (feel pressure),” he said. “I just tell them to try not to think about it as much.”

Nothing beats pressure like experience, but practice is a good solution, too. Bellows said that Waterville first baseman George Taylor was struggling earlier in the season, but he made it a point to turn his game around.

“(He) has come a long way,” Bellows said. “Every time after practice, he’s the kid (saying) ‘Hey coach, can I get ground balls? Can I get pop flies? I want to get better.’ Now you see it’s working out, he had a couple of great picks over there, he had a great stretch, he just looks good.”

What was the problem?

“I’d say a lot of nerves, a lot, a lot of nerves,” Bellows said. “Now he’s just settled in that sixth, seventh spot as someone who can just put the ball in play and produce for us, and he does. He does a great job at it.”

